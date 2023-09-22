Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $808.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.