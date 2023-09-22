Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,500 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.09. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

