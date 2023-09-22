Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $513.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.11 and a 200-day moving average of $447.20. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.