Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $90.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

