Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $514.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.