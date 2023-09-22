Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -177.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

