Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.
View Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online
Global-e Online Trading Down 3.0 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 239,883 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Prospect Capital Corporation: A Gold Nugget or Value Trap?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.