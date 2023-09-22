Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,810,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,388,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Globalstar Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $41,118,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,623,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $41,118,411.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

