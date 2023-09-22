Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Down 8.6%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

