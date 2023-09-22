Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.06. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 39,231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

