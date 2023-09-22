Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 195.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.0%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

