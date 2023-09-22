Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

