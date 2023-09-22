Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSBC opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $585.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

