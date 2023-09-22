Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE GBX opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

