Grey Street Capital LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $5,519,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

MCD stock opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.