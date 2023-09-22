GSK (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,575 at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,450 ($17.96) to GBX 1,575 ($19.51) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.96) to GBX 1,390 ($17.22) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.06) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.06) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,572.50 ($19.48).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,530.60 ($18.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.76. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,609 ($19.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 4,409.45%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,316.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 237 shares of company stock worth $857,004. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

