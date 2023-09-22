Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Shares Down 3.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 131,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,727,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Guardforce AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

