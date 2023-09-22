Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 7,609 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $88.24 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.