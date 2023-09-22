Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 7,609 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $88.24 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 83.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.