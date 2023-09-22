Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 11,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Guild Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.86 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

