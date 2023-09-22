Halma’s (HLMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($28.43) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.49) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.75 ($26.62).

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLMA

Halma Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,987 ($24.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,205.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,930 ($23.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,146.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,228.65.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.22), for a total value of £332,451.32 ($411,806.42). In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.22), for a total value of £332,451.32 ($411,806.42). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($27.73), for a total transaction of £62,557.66 ($77,489.98). Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.