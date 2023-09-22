Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.31.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HWC opened at $36.35 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.