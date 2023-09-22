Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

