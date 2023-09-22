Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $399.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

