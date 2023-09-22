Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,066,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,868,000 after buying an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.30 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

