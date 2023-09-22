Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

