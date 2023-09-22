Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

