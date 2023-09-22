Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

