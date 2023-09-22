Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.6 %

SYK opened at $284.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.