Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,368,000 after buying an additional 276,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

