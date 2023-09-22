Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $417.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.