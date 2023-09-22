Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

