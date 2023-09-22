Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,438,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,796,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,522.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,473.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.