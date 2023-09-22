Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.21. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

