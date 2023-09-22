Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

