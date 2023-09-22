Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

