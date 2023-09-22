Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 444 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $437.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

