Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 554 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

