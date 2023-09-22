Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 56,423 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,423 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

