Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 40380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.56).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.10. The stock has a market cap of £147.44 million, a PE ratio of -248.89 and a beta of 0.36.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

(Get Free Report)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.