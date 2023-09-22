HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCP. Bank of America raised their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.87.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.26 on Monday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $150,606.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,356.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,726 in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

