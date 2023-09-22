HC Wainwright Lowers Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNTE

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.