Head to Head Survey: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareCloud and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareCloud presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million 0.13 $5.43 million ($1.05) -1.13 Bullfrog AI $10,000.00 1,777.67 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares CareCloud and Bullfrog AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -3.60% -4.57% -3.45% Bullfrog AI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareCloud beats Bullfrog AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.