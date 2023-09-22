Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $15.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,258,642,438 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,258,642,438.221466 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05021156 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $18,033,289.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

