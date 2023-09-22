HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops One Day Volume of $1,788.98

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $1,788.98 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

