Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 0.1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.00). Approximately 448,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 806,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.00).

Helios Towers Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.96. The stock has a market cap of £840.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,312.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

