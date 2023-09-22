Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 0.1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.00). Approximately 448,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 806,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.00).
Helios Towers Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.96. The stock has a market cap of £840.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,312.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Helios Towers Company Profile
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.