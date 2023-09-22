Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

Shares of HLDCY opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

