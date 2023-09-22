Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Head to Head Contrast

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hensoldt and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hensoldt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Hensoldt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

20.2% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hensoldt and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 3.01 $4.30 million $0.36 16.72

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hensoldt.

Profitability

This table compares Hensoldt and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 19.83% 8.82% 8.29%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Hensoldt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments. In addition, it offers electronic support/SIGINT products, receivers, direction finders, electronic attackers/jammers, self-protection EW software suites and ground support stations, and electronic warfare systems. Further, the company provides avionics, including airborne computing, flight and mission data recording and management, connectivity, mission management/pilot assistance, video management, unmanned, mission planning support, data analysis and evaluation, and cloud solutions, as well as integrated airborne solutions; and counter UAV solutions, and command and control software products. Additionally, it offers products and system support, simulation, and training services; and antenna, cabling, shelter, and tester solutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Taufkirchen, Germany.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); Real time volumetric imaging sonar; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

