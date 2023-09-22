HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $59.26 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

