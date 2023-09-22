High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on High Tide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

