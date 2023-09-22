Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.09

Home REIT (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.09 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.47), with a volume of 622,766 shares traded.
Home REIT Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Home REIT Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
